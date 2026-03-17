The global order that defined the last several decades is beginning to break down. In its place, a more uncertain and less predictable system is emerging, shaped by shifting power dynamics, rising geopolitical tensions, and changing U.S. foreign policy.

In this conversation, Richard Haass explores how the war with Iran fits into this broader transition and what it means for global markets, energy flows, and geopolitical stability. He argues that rather than moving toward a new world order, we may instead be entering a period of “world disorder.”

“Nothing is inevitable in history.”

Hear the full conversation with Richard Haass- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

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Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Richard Haass explains how the Iran conflict reflects a broader shift toward a more fragmented and unpredictable global system. He argues that markets may be underestimating the risks tied to prolonged conflict, energy disruptions, and shifting geopolitical alliances.

A Shift Toward “World Disorder”: The global system is becoming less structured as U.S. dominance declines and more actors gain influence.

Markets May Be Too Complacent: Despite rising oil prices and geopolitical risk, equity markets have remained relatively stable, suggesting risks are not fully priced in.

The Iran War Has Limited Upside: Additional military escalation is unlikely to produce meaningful strategic gains and may instead lead to diminishing returns.

Energy Flows Are a Critical Pressure Point: Control and access to the Strait of Hormuz remain central to global markets and economic stability.

Geopolitical Winners Are Emerging: Russia, and to a lesser extent China, may benefit from higher energy prices and shifting global attention.

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