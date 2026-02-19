Gold’s historic surge above $5,000 has given way to sharp volatility, leaving investors asking whether the move higher is over or simply pausing. In this conversation, veteran technical analyst Gary Wagner explains why the recent pullback looks more like profit-taking than a trend reversal. By walking through trend structure, momentum, and key support levels, Wagner outlines why gold and silver may be consolidating before their next major advance.

“This was an unsustainable move. Corrections are part of strong bull markets.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Gary Wagner explains why gold’s sharp pullback after a historic rally is a normal corrective phase rather than a bearish signal. He argues that both gold and silver remain in long-term uptrends, with current price action reflecting consolidation and base-building.

The Selloff Was Profit-Taking, Not Panic: After a parabolic move, institutional traders locked in gains, triggering a sharp but orderly correction.

Trend Structure Remains Intact: Gold continues to trade above key moving averages, a classic sign that the broader bull market is still alive.

Corrections Create Stronger Foundations: Sideways consolidation and measured pullbacks help reset momentum before the next rally phase.

Silver’s Volatility Cuts Both Ways: Silver’s thinner liquidity amplifies gains and losses, making it more reactive than gold during corrections.

Uncertainty Still Favors Gold: Geopolitical risk, central-bank behavior, and policy uncertainty remain supportive long term.

