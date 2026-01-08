Gold has started 2026 trading near all-time highs, raising an important question: is this simply another speculative move, or a signal that confidence in the current monetary system is breaking down?

In this conversation, Judy Shelton joins Soar Financially to connect the rising gold price with growing dissatisfaction toward fiat money, ballooning fiscal deficits, and the search for credible monetary discipline. Shelton explains why central banks continue to accumulate gold, how a gold-backed U.S. Treasury bond could strengthen the dollar rather than undermine it, and why trust, transparency, and sound money are becoming unavoidable themes as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

“A gold-backed Treasury bond would be issued from strength, not weakness.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

Judy Shelton argues that gold’s rise reflects growing dissatisfaction with fiat money and declining trust in fiscal and monetary policy. She believes a gold-backed Treasury bond could reinforce U.S. monetary leadership while restoring confidence in sound money principles. As fiscal imbalances grow, Shelton sees gold playing an increasingly central role in future monetary arrangements.

Key Highlights:

Gold as a Trust Signal:

Shelton views rising gold prices as evidence of declining confidence in fiat currencies and dissatisfaction with current monetary arrangements.

Central Bank Gold Accumulation:

Gold has displaced the euro as the second-largest reserve asset, underscoring its continued importance in global monetary stability.

Gold-Backed Treasury Bonds:

Shelton argues that issuing a gold-backed U.S. Treasury bond would strengthen the dollar, lower borrowing costs, and demonstrate fiscal discipline.

Revaluing U.S. Gold Reserves:

Marking U.S. gold holdings to market value could unlock balance sheet strength and provide transparency ahead of any gold-linked issuance.

Sound Money and Trade Stability:

Stable currencies anchored to gold would reduce exchange-rate volatility and improve long-term trade and investment relationships.

