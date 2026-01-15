While markets push toward record highs, Gerald Celente sees a world moving in the opposite direction. In this wide-ranging discussion, the founder of Trends Journal argues that rising geopolitical conflict, widening inequality, and a looming technology bust are being ignored by investors focused only on price action.

Celente outlines why he believes the world is already sliding toward a broader global conflict, how artificial intelligence is following the same boom-and-bust path as the dot-com era, and why younger generations are increasingly revolting against economic systems that have left them with fewer opportunities. As governments expand military spending and central banks quietly erode trust in currencies, Celente believes gold, silver, and hard assets are responding to far deeper structural stress.

“World War III has already begun. Something will just make it official.”

Hear the full conversation with Gerald Celente- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

Want to catch all the latest videos from Soar Financially on YouTube?

Subscribe to Soar Financially!

Want to stay updated on X?

Follow Kai on X!

Interview Summary & Highlights

Gerald Celente argues that geopolitical conflict, social unrest, and speculative excess are converging as the dominant forces shaping 2026. He believes governments turn to war when economic systems fail, while technology bubbles distract investors from underlying instability. As trust erodes, Celente sees gold and silver responding to systemic risk rather than short-term market narratives.

Key Highlights:

War as a Policy Tool:

Celente believes escalating global conflicts reflect governments using war to distract from economic stagnation, debt, and internal instability.

AI Bubble Risk:

He warns that massive investment in artificial intelligence resembles the late-stage dot-com era, with capital chasing infancy-stage technologies at unsustainable valuations.

Gen Z Social Pressure:

Younger generations face unaffordable housing, limited job prospects, and rising automation, fueling political and social unrest globally.

Market Disconnect:

Equity markets remain elevated despite worsening geopolitical and economic conditions, driven by speculation rather than fundamentals.

Gold as a Systemic Signal:

Celente sees gold and silver rising as a response to declining trust in governments, currencies, and centralized authority.

Follow Kai Hoffmann on X

Subscribe to Soar Financially on YouTube