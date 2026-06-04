Copper is trading near record highs, gold remains firmly above previous cycle peaks, and silver has finally broken through long-standing resistance. Yet mining equities continue to lag, frustrating investors and raising questions about whether the rally is truly sustainable.

In this conversation, David Morgan explains why the market still doesn't believe the bull market is real. From copper's growing role in AI and electrification to silver's persistent supply deficits and the disconnect between metal prices and mining stocks, Morgan argues that investors are being presented with a rare opportunity hiding in plain sight.

“These companies are generating phenomenal free cash flow, yet the market is ignoring them.”

Hear the full conversation with David Morgan- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

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Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, David Morgan explains why copper, gold, and silver continue to benefit from powerful long-term supply and demand fundamentals despite investor skepticism. While commodity prices have reached historic levels, he believes mining equities remain deeply undervalued because many investors still view the current rally as temporary rather than structural.

Key Highlights

Copper Is Becoming a Strategic Metal: The buildout of AI infrastructure, power grids, data centers, and electrification projects is creating sustained demand for copper at a time when mine supply growth remains constrained.

Mining Stocks Still Don’t Reflect Commodity Prices: Despite record cash flows and stronger balance sheets, many mining companies are trading as though gold, silver, and copper prices are significantly lower than current levels.

The Market Doesn’t Believe the Bull Market Is Real: Investors remain scarred by previous commodity cycles and continue to doubt the durability of higher metal prices, creating a valuation disconnect across the sector.

Silver’s Fundamentals Continue to Improve: Industrial demand from electrification, technology, and infrastructure remains strong, while persistent supply deficits continue to tighten the market.

Patience May Be the Biggest Advantage: Morgan expects gold, silver, and mining stocks to consolidate through the summer before potentially attracting renewed investor interest later in the year as the fundamental story becomes harder to ignore.

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