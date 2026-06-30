Gold has pulled back sharply from its highs, leaving investors questioning whether the bull market has finally run its course. Martin Armstrong believes the recent weakness has far more to do with shifting geopolitical expectations than deteriorating fundamentals.

In this conversation, he explains why gold’s next move could be driven by a new wave of geopolitical uncertainty, why central banks continue accumulating the metal, and why investors may be underestimating the risks building across Europe, the Middle East, and the global financial system.

“You have to understand things from a global perspective because we're all connected.”

Hear the full conversation with Martin Armstrong- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

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Interview Summary

In this discussion, Martin Armstrong argues that gold's recent correction is not the end of the bull market but rather a temporary pause caused by fading geopolitical fears and profit-taking. Looking ahead, he believes growing geopolitical tensions, rising inflation pressures, and increasing financial stress could set the stage for another major move higher in precious metals.

Key Highlights

Gold’s Pullback Was Driven by Easing War Fears: Armstrong believes investors sold gold as markets concluded that the Iran conflict would remain contained and would not escalate into a broader regional war.

The Next Leg Higher Could Be Geopolitically Driven: His models suggest geopolitical tensions are likely to intensify into 2027, potentially reigniting demand for gold as a neutral asset during periods of uncertainty.

Central Banks Continue to Accumulate Gold: Unlike investors, central banks are not trading short-term price movements. They are increasing their gold holdings because the metal serves as a politically neutral reserve asset during periods of geopolitical fragmentation.

Europe’s Financial Stability Remains a Concern: Armstrong warns that rising debt burdens and structural issues within Europe could eventually lead to financial stress, increasing demand for safe-haven assets.

Inflation Pressures Are Far From Over: Higher energy costs, rising food prices, and expanding government spending continue to create inflationary pressures that could persist well into 2027.

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