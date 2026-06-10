After months of relentless gains, cracks are beginning to appear beneath the surface of the market. AI stocks are showing signs of weakness, investors are rushing into high-profile IPOs, and traditional safe havens are behaving in unexpected ways.

In this conversation, Gareth Soloway breaks down the technical signals he is watching across stocks, bonds, gold, silver, and commodities. While investor enthusiasm remains elevated, he believes markets may be entering a period where patience and risk management become increasingly important.

“There's a window right now where investors are euphoric.”

Hear the full conversation with Gareth Soloway- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

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Interview Summary & Highlights

n this discussion, Gareth Soloway explains why the recent weakness in AI stocks and growing IPO speculation could be early warning signs for the broader market. While he believes investor optimism remains elevated, he sees increasing evidence that momentum is shifting away from the most crowded trades and toward more defensive areas of the market.

Key Highlights

AI Euphoria May Be Peaking: Soloway believes the rush into high-profile IPOs and aggressive AI valuations resembles previous speculative market phases, with investors showing signs of excessive optimism.

The S&P 500 Is Showing Technical Weakness: For the first time in months, key support levels are beginning to break, suggesting the market’s bullish momentum may be fading.

Gold and Silver Could See Further Pullbacks: Despite remaining constructive on the long-term outlook, Soloway expects precious metals may face additional downside before reaching attractive accumulation levels.

Bonds and Defensive Stocks Are Becoming More Attractive: With Treasury yields offering meaningful returns and defensive sectors beginning to outperform, investors may start rotating away from high-growth technology names.

Patience Creates Opportunity: Rather than chasing momentum, Soloway prefers waiting for better entry points in assets he already likes, including precious metals and select technology names.

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