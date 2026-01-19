The U.S.–China relationship has cooled from open confrontation, but according to Dr. Warwick Powell, that does not mean tensions have eased. In this conversation, Powell explains why the current tariff truce represents a period of strategic stasis rather than resolution, and why China is using this window to deepen ties across the Global South.

He breaks down how tariffs ultimately hit consumers, why many were quietly rolled back through exemptions, and how China’s long-term focus on infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing is reshaping global trade patterns. As the U.S. becomes more financially driven and inward looking, Powell argues that the real shift in global power is happening outside Washington’s immediate field of view.

“The U.S.–China relationship is in a semi-state of stasis.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

Warwick Powell argues that the U.S.–China trade relationship has entered a period of stasis, with tariffs losing impact while deeper structural changes continue. He believes China is strengthening its global position through infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing investments across the Global South. Powell warns that the U.S. risks falling behind by relying too heavily on financialization rather than rebuilding its material economy.

Key Highlights:

Tariff Impact Is Overstated:

Powell explains that tariffs are mostly absorbed by importers and consumers, which led to widespread exemptions to avoid damaging the U.S. economy.

China’s Economic Rotation:

China is shifting away from property-driven growth toward advanced manufacturing, technology, and rural income expansion.

Global South Realignment:

Trade and investment among Global South economies are growing faster than traditional transatlantic trade, strengthening China’s long-term influence.

Infrastructure as Strategy:

Belt and Road investments focus on energy, transport, and value-added manufacturing to create durable economic networks rather than short-term leverage.

Energy as the Investment Lens:

Powell argues that long-term investment success depends on energy efficiency and material inputs, from metals to power generation.

Financialization Weakens the U.S.:

He warns that excessive reliance on finance over production limits the U.S. ability to compete in a more resource-focused global economy.

