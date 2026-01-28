Geopolitics and markets are colliding at a critical moment. Speaking from the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Colonel Douglas MacGregor outlines why rising global conflict, weakening fiat currencies, and shifting power dynamics are accelerating gold’s return as a strategic reserve asset. From the Middle East and Iran to China, Europe, and the future of the dollar system, MacGregor explains why investors should be paying close attention to the intersection of war, currency credibility, and real assets.

“Gold is now the reserve currency. Not the yuan. Not the dollar.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this conversation, Colonel Douglas MacGregor explains why rising geopolitical tensions and eroding trust in fiat currencies are pushing gold back into the center of the global financial system. He argues that war, de-dollarization, and strategic resource competition are reshaping both geopolitics and long-term investment realities.

Gold Is Re-Emerging as the True Reserve Asset: As confidence in fiat currencies fades, gold is increasingly acting as the ultimate store of value and geopolitical backstop.

Iran Is Stronger Than Commonly Portrayed: Failed regime-change efforts and growing regional alliances have left Iran more unified and resilient, raising the stakes of any future conflict.

China Holds Strategic Leverage: Deep U.S. dependence on Chinese manufacturing and critical minerals limits Washington’s ability to escalate economically or militarily.

Fiat Currency Enables Endless Conflict: The abandonment of the gold standard removed fiscal discipline, allowing governments to finance wars through money creation.

Real Assets Will Define the Next Cycle: Food, energy, and mining assets are becoming essential as global supply chains fragment and economic nationalism accelerates.

