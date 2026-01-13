Inflation headlines suggest things are cooling, but Bill Fleckenstein argues that misses the real problem. Prices may be rising more slowly, yet the cumulative damage is already done. In this conversation, the founder of Fleckenstein Capital explains why inflation psychology is now deeply embedded, why passive investing continues to overpower fundamentals in equity markets, and why government deficits and renewed money printing are quietly undermining confidence.

Fleckenstein also breaks down what the bond market is signalling, why yield curve control is becoming more likely, and why gold, silver, and platinum group metals are behaving differently from every other asset class as trust in paper currencies erodes.

“Inflation psychology is strongly embedded and very hard to reverse.”

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

Interview Summary & Highlights

Bill Fleckenstein argues that inflation psychology remains entrenched even as headline inflation cools, driven by cumulative price increases and expanding deficits. He believes passive investing continues to prop up equity markets, masking deeper fragilities. As confidence in central banks erodes, Fleckenstein sees gold and silver responding to systemic risk rather than short-term macro data.

Key Highlights:

Inflation Psychology Is Locked In:

Even as CPI prints moderate, prior price increases remain in place, leaving consumers feeling persistent inflation that is difficult to reverse.

Passive Flows Dominate Markets:

Retirement contributions and index investing create constant demand for equities, dulling market reactions to economic and policy risks.

Deficits Drive Inflation Pressure:

Large and persistent fiscal deficits increase demand without matching savings, adding upward pressure on prices over time.

QE Has Quietly Returned:

The Fed’s balance sheet expansion, regardless of terminology, reflects renewed money creation that undermines long-term confidence.

Bond Market Resistance Is Growing:

Long-term yields rising despite rate cuts signal declining trust in monetary policy and raise the likelihood of yield curve control.

Gold Reflects Confidence Loss:

Precious metals are rising because investors no longer trust fiat currencies to preserve purchasing power, not because of short-term fear.

