Silver has erupted higher, reigniting talk of shortages, squeezes, and systemic stress. But according to Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals, the reality is more nuanced and far more revealing. In this conversation, Gleason takes us behind the scenes of the global silver supply chain, separating retail panic from true structural bottlenecks.

He explains why demand has exploded back to pandemic-era levels, why refining and minting capacity are the real pressure points, and why tightness in London and Asia matters more than headlines about the U.S. Mint. While dismissing the idea of an imminent silver squeeze in the United States, Gleason outlines conditions under which one could develop quickly and why silver’s inelastic supply and demand dynamics make this market uniquely volatile.

“Silver has been trapped for decades, and now it is breaking free.”

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

Interview Summary & Highlights

Stefan Gleason explains that silver’s price surge is being driven by explosive retail demand and global supply chain dislocations rather than an outright shortage of raw metal in the United States. He identifies refining and minting capacity as the primary bottlenecks, while warning that tightness in London and Asia could spill over quickly. Gleason believes silver’s inelastic supply and demand create conditions for extreme volatility if exchange inventories begin to drain..

Key Highlights:

Retail Demand Has Exploded:

Silver buying has surged to levels exceeding the pandemic period, driven by new investors and renewed interest from long-term holders.

Refining Is the True Bottleneck:

The United States lacks sufficient silver refining capacity, with refineries backlogged for months and China controlling the majority of global refining.

Minting Capacity Is Strained:

Private mints downsized during years of weak demand and are now struggling to ramp production fast enough to meet surging retail interest.

Global Dislocations Are Real:

Silver is tight in London and Asia, where ETF inflows and industrial demand are absorbing available supply and creating price premiums.

No U.S. Silver Squeeze Yet:

Raw silver remains available in the United States, but Gleason warns that a rapid shift from one to three percent of the population buying silver could overwhelm supply quickly.

Silver’s Inelastic Nature:

Higher prices are not curbing demand or increasing supply, making silver prone to rapid, self-reinforcing price moves.

Watch the Exchanges:

A true silver squeeze would show up first as declining exchange inventories and direct sourcing from mines and refiners, not retail shortages alone.

