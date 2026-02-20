The possibility of a U.S. strike on Iran is no longer confined to speculation, raising questions about escalation, intent, and global consequences. In this wide-ranging conversation, Michael Every, Global Strategist at Rabobank, explains why this visibility may be intentional and why Iran represents far more than a regional flashpoint. From energy markets and global supply chains to China, Russia, and the breakdown of the post-Cold War order, Michael outlines why an attack on Iran would carry systemic consequences well beyond the Middle East.

“Iran is not isolated. Any strike has global consequences.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Michael Every explains why the growing public discourse around a potential U.S. attack on Iran should not be dismissed as noise. He argues that the geopolitical signaling, alliance dynamics, and energy implications make Iran the most consequential flashpoint facing markets today.

A U.S. Strike on Iran Would Be Systemic: Iran is deeply embedded in global energy, trade, and geopolitical networks, meaning any attack would ripple far beyond the Middle East.

The Visibility May Be the Strategy: The unusually public nature of the threat suggests pressure, signaling, and coercion rather than surprise warfare.

Energy Markets Are the Immediate Risk Channel: Oil flows, shipping routes, and regional producers would be directly affected, with knock-on effects for inflation and growth.

China and Russia Cannot Be Ignored: Iran’s ties to Beijing and Moscow raise the stakes and complicate any escalation.

Geopolitics Now Drives Markets: Political power, resource control, and security considerations increasingly outweigh traditional economic fundamentals.

