Markets remain calm, but the signals beneath the surface are growing louder. In this conversation, Mike McGlone of Bloomberg Intelligence explains why extreme asset valuations, rolling crypto markets, and historically low volatility are classic late-cycle conditions. From recession risk and wealth destruction to why bonds may outperform after years of underperformance, McGlone outlines why reversion, not momentum, is becoming the dominant force.

“The number one catalyst for the next recession is wealth destruction.”

Hear the full conversation with Mike McGlone- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

Want to catch all the latest videos from Soar Financially on YouTube?

Subscribe to Soar Financially!

Want to stay updated on X?

Follow Kai on X!

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Mike McGlone explains why markets may be nearing a critical inflection point as asset prices stretch far beyond historical norms. He argues that crypto weakness, extreme equity valuations, and suppressed volatility are warning signs of an approaching reversion cycle.

Recession Risk Comes From Wealth Destruction: McGlone believes a modest equity drawdown could be enough to trigger recession dynamics given how much wealth is tied to asset prices.

Crypto Is the Leading Indicator: Rolling crypto markets are signaling risk aversion and deflationary pressure before it shows up in equities.

Volatility Is Dangerously Low: Eight-year lows in realized volatility suggest markets are complacent and vulnerable to sudden shocks.

Precious Metals May Have Peaked Short Term: Extreme stretches versus long-term averages increase the probability of corrections, even within secular bull markets.

Bonds Are the Contrarian Trade: After years of underperformance, Treasuries may benefit most from slowing growth and falling inflation.

Follow Kai Hoffmann on X

Subscribe to Soar Financially on YouTube