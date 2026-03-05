Markets are navigating a complicated mix of forces at the moment. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rising oil prices, tariff debates, and shifting inflation expectations are all colliding at once. In this conversation, Jim Iuorio breaks down what traders should focus on beneath the headlines, from the rotation out of the AI trade to the signals coming from crude oil, Treasury markets, and the Federal Reserve’s quiet liquidity operations.

“Gold getting hammered initially was a margin call situation.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Jim Iuorio explains how geopolitical tensions, oil prices, and monetary policy are intersecting to create a volatile environment for markets. He argues that beneath the noise, several important rotations and liquidity signals are shaping the next phase of the cycle.

Markets Were Already Vulnerable: After several years of strong equity gains and heading into a midterm year, markets were primed for volatility even before geopolitical tensions escalated.

Oil Is a Key Inflation Signal: Rising crude prices could influence inflation expectations, but sustained moves are required before they materially impact Federal Reserve policy.

Gold’s Selloff Was Technical, Not Fundamental: The initial drop in gold during the crisis likely reflected margin calls and liquidity stress rather than weakening fundamentals.

A Rotation Is Happening Beneath the Surface: Capital is gradually shifting away from the AI-driven Nasdaq rally toward smaller domestic companies in the Russell index.

Stealth Liquidity Is Supporting Markets: The Federal Reserve’s recent bond purchases represent a form of quiet quantitative easing that continues to add liquidity to financial markets.

