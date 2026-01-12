Markets are flashing mixed signals. The S&P 500 is near record highs, gold and silver are at all-time highs, yet bond markets and the U.S. dollar remain subdued. In this wide-ranging conversation, Jim Thorne of Wellington Altus Private Wealth argues that the U.S. economy has quietly entered a productivity-driven boom powered by supply-side policy, deregulation, and capital flowing back into the real economy.

Thorne explains why inflation data is deeply flawed, why the Federal Reserve has created an unnecessary housing recession, and why interest-rate-sensitive sectors may be setting up for a powerful early-cycle rally in 2026. While critical of central bank policy, he remains constructive on U.S. growth, banks, and real assets as the system works through years of policy mistakes.

“Capital is finally flowing back into the real economy.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

Jim Thorne argues that the U.S. has entered an early-cycle, productivity-driven expansion fueled by supply-side policy and capital reallocation into the real economy. He believes the Federal Reserve has misread inflation, overtightened interest-rate-sensitive sectors, and caused unnecessary damage to housing. Looking ahead, Thorne sees major opportunity in banks, early-cycle equities, and real assets as rates normalize and productivity gains accelerate.

Key Highlights:

A Supply-Side Productivity Boom:

Thorne believes recent productivity gains reflect capital moving into manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology rather than financial engineering.

Fed Policy Errors:

He argues the Federal Reserve overtightened by draining liquidity and mismeasuring housing inflation, creating a recession in interest-rate-sensitive sectors.

Housing as the Weak Link:

Mortgage spreads widened due to Fed balance-sheet actions, not market forces, pushing housing affordability to crisis levels.

Early-Cycle Setup for 2026:

Thorne sees conditions forming for a classic early-cycle trade once rates move closer to neutral and credit begins to flow again.

Banks as Key Beneficiaries:

Deregulation, AI-driven efficiency, and margin expansion could drive a renaissance in bank profitability over the next several years.

Gold and Silver as Core Assets:

After a generational breakout, Thorne expects metals to remain important portfolio components, even if prices pause after strong gains.

