Markets appear remarkably calm despite rate cuts, geopolitical conflict, rising debt, and renewed stimulus. In this wide-ranging conversation, Lawrence McDonald, author of How to Listen When Markets Speak, argues that surface-level stability is masking a major regime shift underneath.

McDonald explains why sovereign bond markets are under pressure, why capital is rotating out of U.S. mega-cap growth and into global value and hard assets, and how inflation has quietly become embedded in the system. From gold and silver miners to private credit stress, housing fragility, and the unwinding of the yen carry trade, McDonald outlines why investors should focus less on headlines and more on where capital is actually flowing.

“There is too much capital in too few places.”

Hear the full conversation with Lawrence McDonald- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

Want to catch all the latest videos from Soar Financially on YouTube?

Subscribe to Soar Financially!

Want to stay updated on X?

Follow Kai on X!

Interview Summary & Highlights

Lawrence McDonald argues that markets are signaling a major rotation beneath the surface, with capital moving out of concentrated U.S. growth and into global value and hard assets. He warns that inflation is becoming structurally embedded while private credit, housing, and bond markets show growing stress. Looking ahead, McDonald sees a multi-year regime shift rather than a short-term trade.

Key Highlights:

Capital Rotation Is Underway:

Money is quietly moving out of U.S. mega-cap growth and into global value, commodities, and real assets, marking a potential multi-year shift.

Bond Markets Signal Stress:

Rising global yields, especially in Japan and Europe, reflect declining trust in long-duration bonds after decades of currency debasement.

Inflation Is Becoming the Norm:

While headline inflation has cooled, McDonald believes the new equilibrium is closer to three to four percent rather than the old two percent target.

Gold and Miners Still Matter:

Precious metals remain central to the regime shift, though crowded positioning means investors should expect volatility and pullbacks.

Private Credit Risks Are Growing:

Liquidity mismatches and leverage in private credit and data center financing pose a potential threat to banks and financial markets.

Housing Remains Fragile:

Affordability is under severe pressure, and additional liquidity would likely raise prices rather than solve structural supply issues.

Follow Kai Hoffmann on X

Subscribe to Soar Financially on YouTube