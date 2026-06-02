Gold has spent months consolidating after a powerful rally, leaving many investors wondering whether the bull market has run its course. Peter Grandich believes the opposite may be true.

In this conversation, he explains why he recently returned to precious metals, why central bank demand continues to provide a strong foundation for gold, and why mining equities may offer significantly greater upside than bullion itself. From silver and copper to M&A activity and the growing role of governments in resource development, Grandich argues that the next phase of the cycle could be particularly rewarding for mining investors.

“We are at the end of the greatest financial bubble in U.S. market history.”

Hear the full conversation with Peter Grandich- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

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Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Peter Grandich explains why he recently turned more constructive on precious metals after a healthy correction and why he believes mining equities could be entering their most attractive phase of the cycle. While remaining bullish on gold and silver, he argues that the biggest opportunities may now lie in undervalued mining companies and advanced-stage development projects.

Key Highlights

Mining Stocks Offer Greater Leverage Than Bullion: Grandich believes the next phase of the precious metals bull market will likely benefit mining equities more than physical gold and silver, with many companies still trading at valuations similar to those seen when gold was half its current price.

Central Banks Continue to Strengthen the Gold Thesis: The recent milestone of central banks holding more gold than sovereign bonds reinforces the long-term bullish case for precious metals and signals a major shift in reserve management.

Copper’s Supply Shortage Is Becoming Critical: Decades of underinvestment, declining grades, and rising demand from electrification and AI infrastructure have created one of the strongest supply-demand setups in the commodity sector.

M&A Activity Is Only Getting Started: Major producers need to replenish reserves, and many advanced-stage projects remain significantly undervalued. Grandich expects acquisition activity to accelerate as producers compete for quality assets.

The Financial Bubble Is Approaching Its End: While the timing remains uncertain, Grandich believes the broader stock market is nearing the end of a historic bubble, creating a favorable backdrop for precious metals and resource investments.

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