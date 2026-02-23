Global liquidity has reached an all-time high, yet markets are becoming more fragile rather than more resilient. In this conversation, Michael Howell breaks down why the rate of change in liquidity matters more than headline levels, and why fading momentum is already reshaping asset performance. From China’s targeted stimulus and gold buying to weakening crypto signals, bond-market behavior, and late-cycle rotations, Howell explains where capital is flowing and where risk is quietly building.

“China is driving the gold market, not London or Comex.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Michael Howell explains why record global liquidity is masking a dangerous slowdown in momentum that could pressure risk assets. He argues that China’s stimulus, fading Western liquidity growth, and late-cycle dynamics are driving a major rotation across markets.

Liquidity Momentum Is Slowing: While headline liquidity is at record highs, its growth rate is declining, a historically negative signal for risk assets.

China Is Driving Gold Higher: Targeted Chinese liquidity injections and restrictions on crypto have funneled capital into gold, reshaping global price discovery.

Crypto Signals Liquidity Stress: Bitcoin and other digital assets are behaving as early indicators of declining liquidity momentum.

Bond Markets Are Sending a Warning: Falling term premiums and stable yields suggest rising systemic caution, not confidence.

Rotation Is the Dominant Theme: Howell favors commodities and gold, reduced credit exposure, selective equities, and a gradual shift toward bonds as the cycle matures.

