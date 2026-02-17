Silver’s sharp selloff rattled investors, wiped out leverage, and reignited debate over whether the bull market is already over. In this conversation, David Morgan explains why the correction was mathematically inevitable after a parabolic move and why similar crashes in past cycles did not end long-term uptrends. From physical demand and structural deficits to industrial usage and shifting price discovery, Morgan outlines why silver’s fundamentals remain stronger than ever despite short-term volatility.

“The faster the rise, the faster the fall.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, David Morgan explains why silver’s violent correction was a natural consequence of excessive leverage rather than a failure of fundamentals. He argues that physical demand, industrial necessity, and persistent supply deficits continue to support a long-term bullish outlook.

Parabolic Moves Always Correct: Silver’s rapid rise made a sharp pullback unavoidable, especially in futures-driven markets.

This Is Not 1980 Repeating: Unlike past cycles, today’s silver market is supported by strong industrial demand and global participation.

Physical Demand Is the Endgame: When paper markets destabilize, physical buyers ultimately dictate price discovery.

Structural Deficits Still Matter: Persistent silver supply deficits have been masked by paper markets but remain unresolved.

Risk Management Beats Emotion: Investors without a clear plan are most vulnerable during volatile phases of bull markets.

