Markets appear calm on the surface, but the underlying signals tell a very different story. In this conversation, Gregory Mannarino argues that record equity prices, soaring gold, and suppressed bond yields are not signs of economic strength, but symptoms of an increasingly distorted financial system.

From debt monetization and yield suppression to capital flight from U.S. Treasuries, Mannarino explains why the real risks are building beneath headline market performance.

“The worse the economic data gets, the higher the market goes.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Gregory Mannarino explains why rising stock prices, soaring precious metals, and stable bond yields mask deep structural stress in the global financial system. He argues that debt monetization, yield suppression, and currency debasement are distorting market signals and setting the stage for a larger reckoning.

The Debt Market Is the Core Risk: Mannarino believes the true crisis will originate in U.S. Treasuries, where artificial demand masks collapsing real interest.

Markets Rise as the Economy Weakens: Poor economic data fuels expectations of intervention, driving equities higher despite deteriorating fundamentals.

Currency Debasement Drives Asset Inflation: Suppressed rates and debt expansion push investors into stocks and hard assets, inflating prices without real growth.

Gold and Silver Signal Capital Flight: Precious metals reflect a global shift away from fiat currencies and sovereign debt.

Price Discovery Has Broken: With central banks acting as perpetual buyers, markets no longer reflect underlying economic reality.

