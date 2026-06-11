A hotter-than-expected CPI report would normally reignite fears of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening. This time, markets barely flinched. In this conversation, Daniel Lacalle explains why inflation may not be the biggest concern facing policymakers, why a rate hike could create more problems than it solves, and why the recent geopolitical turmoil has unexpectedly strengthened the U.S. dollar. From money supply trends and global liquidity to de-dollarization, gold, and sovereign debt, Lacalle argues that investors may be focusing on the wrong risks.

“The United States is doing well. The rest of the developed world is stagnating.”

Hear the full conversation with Daniel Lacalle- click here!

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Interview Summary

In this discussion, Daniel Lacalle explains why the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise rates despite a stronger-than-expected inflation reading. While inflation remains elevated, he believes slowing money supply growth, weakening credit creation, and rising geopolitical uncertainty argue for patience rather than tighter policy. At the same time, he contends that reports of de-dollarization have been greatly exaggerated, with global demand for U.S. dollars remaining strong during periods of stress.

Key Highlights

The Fed Has More Reasons to Hold Than Hike: While headline inflation remains above target, Lacalle argues that slowing money supply growth, softer credit expansion, and weaker liquidity conditions suggest policymakers should avoid tightening further.

De-Dollarization Has Stalled: Recent geopolitical tensions have reinforced the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency, with countries continuing to seek dollar liquidity during periods of uncertainty.

The U.S. Is Outperforming Most Developed Economies: While concerns about recession remain widespread, Lacalle sees the United States as relatively strong compared to countries such as Germany, the U.K., Canada, and Japan, which are experiencing stagnation or outright contraction.

Gold and Silver Weakness Could Be an Opportunity: Despite recent pressure on precious metals, Lacalle remains constructive on the long-term outlook, citing rising global debt burdens and ongoing monetary expansion as supportive factors.

Oil’s Trend Is Turning Lower: Lacalle believes the combination of weakening momentum, excessive bullish positioning, and easing geopolitical fears could create further downside pressure in oil prices over the coming months.

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