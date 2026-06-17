Gold surged as markets reacted to easing geopolitical tensions and renewed focus on monetary policy, but Axel Merk believes the bigger story lies elsewhere.

In this conversation, he explains why real interest rates and long-term inflation expectations remain the most important drivers for precious metals, why investors should pay close attention to the bond market, and what a new Federal Reserve leadership could mean for gold, silver, and financial markets.

“The market is taking this as a shock, not a structural change.”

Hear the full conversation with Axel Merk- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

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Interview Summary

In this discussion, Axel Merk explains why gold’s recent strength is being driven by more than geopolitical headlines. While markets continue to react to developments in the Middle East, he argues that the long-term outlook for precious metals depends far more on real interest rates, inflation expectations, and the credibility of Federal Reserve policy.

Key Highlights

Gold Is Following Real Rates, Not Just Geopolitics: Merk believes the market is treating the Iran conflict as a temporary shock rather than a structural shift, leaving long-term inflation expectations and bond yields as the primary forces driving gold prices.

The Bond Market Deserves More Attention: Rather than focusing solely on daily headlines, investors should watch long-term Treasury yields and financial conditions, which play a critical role in determining the attractiveness of gold and other assets.

The New Fed Chair Could Reset Expectations: Merk expects leadership changes at the Federal Reserve to bring a greater emphasis on rule-based policymaking and inflation credibility, though he does not anticipate dramatic near-term changes in interest rates.

Inflation Remains a Political and Economic Challenge: While wage pressures have eased, higher living costs continue to weigh on consumers, making inflation an important issue for both policymakers and voters.

Stay Focused on Process, Not Predictions: Merk cautions against making investment decisions based on headlines or individual forecasts, encouraging investors to use expert opinions to test their own thinking rather than chase short-term market moves.

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