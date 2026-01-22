Headline data suggests the U.S. economy is thriving, with GDP growth above 4 percent and equity markets near record highs. But Michael Pento argues those numbers mask deep structural cracks.

In this conversation, Pento explains why surging nominal growth is unsustainable, how Japan’s bond market is sending shockwaves through global yields, and why the Federal Reserve may soon be forced into yield curve control. He also outlines why ballooning debt, a fragile housing market, and three overlapping asset bubbles leave markets highly exposed to policy error and geopolitical shocks as we move toward 2026.

“This economy is built on leverage, and leverage always breaks.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

Michael Pento argues that strong GDP growth and rising equity markets are masking severe stress in global bond markets. He believes rising yields, debt refinancing pressure, and Japan’s bond turmoil increase the odds of yield curve control and renewed money creation. Looking ahead, Pento warns that credit markets are the most likely trigger for broader asset price instability.

Key Highlights:

Bond Market Stress Is Rising:

Pento points to Japan’s surging long-term yields as a warning sign that sovereign bond markets are losing stability worldwide.

Unsustainable Nominal Growth:

Strong GDP prints reflect inflation and borrowing rather than real economic strength, setting up a sharp slowdown ahead.

Debt Refinancing Risk:

Roughly one-third of U.S. government debt is maturing soon, raising borrowing costs and increasing pressure on the Fed to intervene.

Yield Curve Control Looms:

Pento expects the Fed may attempt to cap long-term yields, a move that would expand the balance sheet and weaken the dollar.

Multiple Asset Bubbles:

Equities, real estate, and credit markets are all stretched, making the system highly sensitive to policy mistakes or geopolitical shocks.

Gold Signals Purchasing Power Loss:

Pento views rising precious metals prices as a response to currency debasement rather than short-term market fear.

