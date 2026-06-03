Stocks continue to push higher despite rising debt levels, weakening economic data, and growing geopolitical tensions. Gregory Mannarino believes investors are focused on the wrong market.

In this conversation, he argues that the real risk lies in the bond market, where mounting debt, central bank intervention, and currency debasement are creating increasingly dangerous distortions. While the stock market remains resilient, Mannarino warns that a future credit event could become the defining financial story of the decade.

“The debt market is the time bomb of time bombs.”

Hear the full conversation with Gregory Mannarino- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

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Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Gregory Mannarino argues that investors are paying too much attention to stocks and not enough attention to the bond market. While equity markets continue to benefit from liquidity and monetary intervention, he believes the growing debt burden and persistent currency debasement are setting the stage for a future credit crisis with global consequences.

Key Highlights

The Debt Market Is the Real Risk: Mannarino argues that stocks are merely reacting to conditions in the bond market, where rising debt levels and intervention are creating increasingly dangerous distortions.

Easy Money Continues to Fuel Stocks: Despite economic weakness, markets remain elevated because investors expect policymakers to continue supporting the financial system through debt creation and liquidity measures.

Watch Bond Yields, Not Headlines: Rather than focusing on daily news, Mannarino believes investors should monitor the pace of increases in Treasury yields, which could eventually signal a broader loss of confidence in the debt market.

A Credit Event Remains the Biggest Threat: The ultimate risk is not a stock market correction but a disruption in the flow of credit, which could freeze financial markets and create significant economic instability.

Become Your Own Central Bank: To protect purchasing power, Mannarino continues to advocate holding tangible assets, particularly precious metals, with silver remaining his preferred long-term investment.

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