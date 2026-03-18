Markets are sending mixed signals. War headlines are intensifying, inflation data is coming in hotter than expected, and growth is slowing, yet equities remain resilient while traditional safe havens struggle.

In this conversation, Jason Shapiro breaks down why markets are not reacting the way many expect, and why crowd positioning, not macro narratives, is often the better guide. From bond market risks and Fed intervention to the failure of “obvious” trades like gold, this discussion highlights why understanding sentiment may matter more than predicting the future.

“I don’t know what the trigger will be, but the market will tell us.”

Hear the full conversation with Jason Shapiro- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

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Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Jason Shapiro explains why markets are behaving counterintuitively despite worsening geopolitical and economic conditions. He argues that crowd positioning, not macro narratives, is the key driver of price action, with bond markets and liquidity dynamics remaining the most important signals to watch.

Markets Are Ignoring the Headlines: Despite escalating war risks, rising inflation, and weaker growth data, equities remain resilient, suggesting markets may be pricing a different outcome than the news implies.

Crowd Positioning Drives Price Action: Shapiro focuses on sentiment and positioning rather than predictions, arguing that when trades become too obvious, they often reverse.

The “No-Brainer” Trade Is Failing: Gold and precious metals, widely seen as safe havens, have underperformed during the conflict, highlighting how consensus trades can disappoint.

Bond Markets Are the Real Risk: Rising yields and widening credit spreads would signal deeper instability and could force central bank intervention.

The Fed Backstop Still Matters: Markets may be reluctant to move lower due to expectations of future liquidity support, making it difficult to sustain bearish positioning.

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