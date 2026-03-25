Gold may be taking a breather after a strong rally, but the bigger picture remains unchanged. In this conversation, Egon von Greyerz argues that we are approaching the end of a global monetary era driven by unsustainable debt, rising interest rates, and systemic imbalances.

While short-term price movements may create uncertainty, he believes the long-term trend toward currency debasement and financial instability is accelerating, with gold and silver positioned as key tools for preserving purchasing power.

“That is the balance sheet of a bankrupt country.”

Hear the full conversation with Egon von Greyerz- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

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Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Egon von Greyerz argues that the global financial system is nearing the end of its current cycle, driven by excessive debt, rising interest rates, and structural imbalances. While short-term corrections in gold may create uncertainty, he believes they are insignificant within a long-term trend toward currency debasement and a broader monetary reset.

The Monetary System Is Reaching Its End: Egon believes the current fiat system is in its final phase, with debt expansion, inflation, and systemic stress accelerating toward a reset.

Debt Levels Are Unsustainable: With liabilities far exceeding assets, he argues that major economies, particularly the U.S., are effectively insolvent and unable to sustain current debt levels.

Bond Markets Face Long-Term Decline: Rising interest rates and sovereign risk could lead to significant losses in fixed income, with bonds potentially becoming worthless in real terms.

Private Credit and Equity Are at Risk: Highly leveraged sectors such as private equity and private credit may face collapse as liquidity tightens and asset values decline.

Gold and Silver Preserve Purchasing Power: Rather than a speculative trade, Egon emphasizes that precious metals serve as long-term protection against currency debasement and systemic risk.

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