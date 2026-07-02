Just a few weeks ago, markets were convinced the Federal Reserve would be forced to hike interest rates again. Michael Pento believed that view was completely wrong.

In this conversation, he explains why slowing growth and easing inflation pressures are setting the stage for lower rates, why gold and mining stocks have become increasingly attractive, and why investors may be underestimating the risks building beneath the surface of the economy. From credit markets and asset bubbles to the long-term outlook for the U.S. dollar, Pento argues that the next major macro shift is already underway.

“The miners are a huge win right now.”

Hear the full conversation with Michael Pento- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

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Interview Summary

In this discussion, Michael Pento explains why markets have become overly pessimistic on inflation and overly optimistic about additional rate hikes. He believes slowing economic growth and softer inflation pressures are setting the stage for lower rates, creating a favorable backdrop for gold and mining equities while exposing significant vulnerabilities in stocks, credit markets, and the broader economy.

Key Highlights

The Fed Is More Likely to Cut Than Hike: Pento argues that slowing growth and moderating inflation make additional rate hikes increasingly unlikely, with the next policy move more likely to be a cut.

Gold and Miners Are Positioned to Benefit: Falling rate expectations, declining energy costs, and improving margins create a compelling setup for gold producers and mining equities, which remain historically undervalued.

The Consumer Is Under Severe Pressure: While asset owners continue to benefit from inflated stock and real estate prices, the majority of households are struggling with rising costs, weak affordability, and growing debt burdens.

The Next Crisis Could Begin in Credit: Pento believes excessive leverage in private credit, private equity, and parts of the AI investment boom could become the source of the next major economic downturn.

The Long-Term Risks Remain Enormous: Massive debt levels, persistent deficits, and repeated monetary interventions have created an environment unlike anything seen before, increasing the odds of future stagflation and a significant repricing of financial assets.

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