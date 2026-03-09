War and energy markets have collided once again, and the economic consequences could be severe. In this conversation, economist Steve Keen explains how a major disruption in global oil supply could trigger a new wave of stagflation while exposing deeper weaknesses in the global credit system.

From supply shocks and rising production costs to the enormous buildup of private debt, Keen argues that the global economy remains far more fragile than most economists acknowledge.

“Oil is the most fundamental commodity in the global economy.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Steve Keen explains how a geopolitical shock in the Middle East could trigger rising oil prices, supply disruptions, and a new wave of stagflation. He argues that the real vulnerability lies in the global financial system’s dependence on private credit and high levels of private debt.

Oil Supply Shock Could Drive Stagflation: A major disruption to global oil markets would raise production costs across industries, leading to inflation combined with slowing economic growth.

Energy Is the Core Input to the Economy: Because nearly all production depends on energy, rising oil prices ripple through supply chains and amplify economic stress.

Private Debt Remains the Structural Risk: Keen argues that private debt levels are far higher than government debt and remain the primary source of financial instability.

Credit Drives Economic Growth: Economic expansions rely heavily on rising private credit, meaning a slowdown in borrowing can quickly weaken demand.

The Next Downturn May Come From Debt Dynamics: If credit growth weakens further while oil prices rise, the result could be a fragile combination of stagnation and inflation.

