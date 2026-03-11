Gold trading above $5,000 would have sounded extreme just a few years ago, yet the metal now sits firmly above many long-term forecasts. In this conversation, Ronald-Peter Stoeferle explains why the gold bull market may be entering its more mature phase rather than nearing its end.

From shifting portfolio allocations and central bank demand to the potential decline of the traditional 60/40 portfolio, Stoeferle outlines why institutional capital could become the next major driver of gold and commodities.

“Gold goes first, then silver, then mining stocks, then commodities.”

Hear the full conversation with Ronald-Peter Stoeferle- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

Want to catch all the latest videos from Soar Financially on YouTube?

Subscribe to Soar Financially!

Want to stay updated on X?

Follow Kai on X!

Interview Summary & Highlights

With gold already surpassing long-standing forecasts, Ronald-Peter Stoeferle argues that the bull market is entering its later stages but still has room to run. The next major catalyst, he says, could come from institutional reallocations away from bonds and toward hard assets.

Institutional Investors Remain Underallocated: Surveys show family offices and institutions typically hold only around 2% of their portfolios in gold, leaving significant room for increased demand.

The 60/40 Portfolio Is Losing Relevance: Rising inflation and changing correlations between stocks and bonds are forcing investors to reconsider traditional portfolio structures.

Central Banks and Emerging Markets Led the Rally: The first phase of the gold bull market was driven primarily by emerging market demand and record central bank purchases.

Fixed Income Could Become the Source of Capital: Even a small shift from the enormous global bond market into commodities and precious metals could dramatically affect prices.

Mining Stocks May Offer Greater Upside: With capital still leaving mining ETFs despite rising prices, Stoeferle argues the sector remains underowned and potentially undervalued.

Follow Kai Hoffmann on X

Subscribe to Soar Financially on YouTube