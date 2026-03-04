Financial markets are supposed to react in predictable ways during geopolitical crises. Gold rallies, bonds catch a bid, and equities stumble. Yet the market reaction to the escalating conflict involving Iran has been anything but typical.

In this conversation, Mario Innecco breaks down why traditional safe-haven behavior is breaking down, what treasury yields may be signaling beneath the surface, and why the long-term shift toward hard assets like gold and silver may already be underway.

“The Dow–gold ratio is telling you gold will outperform stocks.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Mario Innecco analyzes the unusual market reaction following the U.S. attack on Iran and explains why gold and silver may be signaling deeper monetary changes rather than just geopolitical risk.

The War Trade Is Misfiring: Despite rising geopolitical tensions, U.S. Treasury yields did not fall as expected, suggesting investors may already have priced in the conflict or are questioning bonds as the ultimate safe haven.

Gold’s Strength Is Structural: The rally in gold and silver is being driven less by short-term war headlines and more by long-term monetary shifts and central bank accumulation.

Central Banks Are Quietly Repositioning: Countries such as China and others outside the Western bloc continue reducing U.S. Treasury exposure while accumulating physical gold.

The Dow–Gold Ratio Signals a Major Shift: The falling ratio indicates a long-term transition away from financial assets toward hard assets like precious metals.

Bond Yields Are the Key Indicator: If government bond yields begin rising again, it could signal deeper instability in the global financial system and accelerate the move into gold.

