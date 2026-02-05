Gold above $5,000 and silver racing past $100 have reignited debate over whether precious metals are in late-stage bubble territory or still in the early innings of a much larger move.

Speaking from the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Taylor Kenney argues that today’s price action reflects a structural shift in the global monetary system rather than speculative excess. As trust in sovereign debt and fiat currencies erodes, he explains why physical demand is becoming the dominant force in precious metals markets.

“This isn’t a regular cycle. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime monetary reset.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this conversation, Taylor Kenney explains why the surge in gold and silver is not a speculative blow-off but a response to a deeper breakdown in trust across global monetary systems. He argues that physical demand, sovereign debt stress, and currency debasement point to a long-term structural shift rather than a short-term peak.

This Is a Structural Reset, Not a Bubble: The current metals move reflects a fundamental change in the monetary system, not late-cycle speculation.

Physical Demand Is Driving Prices: Institutional and central-bank buying is exposing long-standing distortions in paper gold and silver markets.

Trust in Sovereign Debt Is Eroding: Declining demand for U.S. Treasuries is forcing capital into tangible stores of value.

Silver’s Volatility Reflects Function: Industrial necessity and monetary demand are combining to accelerate silver’s price action.

Price Follows Credibility: As fiat currencies lose trust, gold and silver reprice to reflect reality rather than sentiment.

