Volatility Is Rising as Old Market Trends Break Down
Markets are flashing late-cycle signals. Adam Taggart explains why volatility is rising, capital is rotating, and precious metals may be entering a riskier phase.
Gold & Silver Are Going Vertical… That’s the Problem | Adam Taggart
After three consecutive years of strong market gains, cracks are beginning to show beneath the surface. In this conversation from the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Adam Taggart outlines why investors should expect higher volatility, shifting leadership, and fewer easy wins ahead.
From stretched equity returns and rising debt pressure to capital rotation into commodities and energy, Taggart explains why this cycle looks fundamentally different and why prudence matters more than optimism.
“A fourth year of 20 percent returns is statistically very unlikely.”
Hear the full conversation with Adam Taggart- click here!
Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.
Want to catch all the latest videos from Soar Financially on YouTube?
Want to stay updated on X?
Interview Summary & Highlights
In this discussion, Adam Taggart explains why markets may be entering a more volatile and fragile phase after years of outsized gains. He outlines how capital rotation, rising debt pressure, and vertical moves in precious metals point to a period where risk management matters more than momentum.
Late-Cycle Market Signals Are Emerging: After multiple years of strong returns, the probability of continued smooth upside is falling, increasing the risk of volatility.
Capital Is Rotating Beneath the Surface: Money is quietly moving out of mega-cap growth and into commodities, energy, and defensive sectors.
Vertical Moves Invite Pullbacks: Sharp, exponential price action in any asset historically leads to corrections, even when long-term fundamentals remain strong.
Risk Management Beats Greed: Taking partial profits or reallocating gains can reduce downside without eliminating future upside.
Precious Metals Remain Strategic Assets: Gold and silver continue to serve as long-term purchasing-power protection, even if short-term price risk is rising.
Greetings: Thank you for the interview. Your post is cross posted here (https://youtu.be/lMWOMU8P6Co) with my comments.
"First, the new reporting laws from this video (https://old.bitchute.com/video/YJd0ShxJaeoc/) are a hoax according to Justin at Miles Franklin. The analysis from Taggart appears to be wrong, IMHO, and he should be a politician. BRICS is using the Shanghai-COMEX paper disparity to send gold and silver from west to east at a record pace. Big Banks and Exchanges are manipulating margins to wipe out leveraged-long positions allowing Whale manufactures (like Musk) to gobble up silver. Higher prices are coming. Buy the dips and hold!!! https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement " - Terral Croft
For what it is worth (offering no financial advice): March silver deliveries will have failures that will change everything. China (BRICS) is shedding US bonds and buying up the metals while working with the Global Bankster Cartel and the FED to crash the dollar for bringing in the CBDC's (hope to be wrong). Buy the dips and hold because higher prices are coming, way higher. We shall see.