After three consecutive years of strong market gains, cracks are beginning to show beneath the surface. In this conversation from the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Adam Taggart outlines why investors should expect higher volatility, shifting leadership, and fewer easy wins ahead.

From stretched equity returns and rising debt pressure to capital rotation into commodities and energy, Taggart explains why this cycle looks fundamentally different and why prudence matters more than optimism.

“A fourth year of 20 percent returns is statistically very unlikely.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Adam Taggart explains why markets may be entering a more volatile and fragile phase after years of outsized gains. He outlines how capital rotation, rising debt pressure, and vertical moves in precious metals point to a period where risk management matters more than momentum.

Late-Cycle Market Signals Are Emerging: After multiple years of strong returns, the probability of continued smooth upside is falling, increasing the risk of volatility.

Capital Is Rotating Beneath the Surface: Money is quietly moving out of mega-cap growth and into commodities, energy, and defensive sectors.

Vertical Moves Invite Pullbacks: Sharp, exponential price action in any asset historically leads to corrections, even when long-term fundamentals remain strong.

Risk Management Beats Greed: Taking partial profits or reallocating gains can reduce downside without eliminating future upside.

Precious Metals Remain Strategic Assets: Gold and silver continue to serve as long-term purchasing-power protection, even if short-term price risk is rising.

