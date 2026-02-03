Soar Financially

Terral Croft
7h

Greetings: Thank you for the interview. Your post is cross posted here (https://youtu.be/lMWOMU8P6Co) with my comments.

"First, the new reporting laws from this video (https://old.bitchute.com/video/YJd0ShxJaeoc/) are a hoax according to Justin at Miles Franklin. The analysis from Taggart appears to be wrong, IMHO, and he should be a politician. BRICS is using the Shanghai-COMEX paper disparity to send gold and silver from west to east at a record pace. Big Banks and Exchanges are manipulating margins to wipe out leveraged-long positions allowing Whale manufactures (like Musk) to gobble up silver. Higher prices are coming. Buy the dips and hold!!! https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement " - Terral Croft

For what it is worth (offering no financial advice): March silver deliveries will have failures that will change everything. China (BRICS) is shedding US bonds and buying up the metals while working with the Global Bankster Cartel and the FED to crash the dollar for bringing in the CBDC's (hope to be wrong). Buy the dips and hold because higher prices are coming, way higher. We shall see.

