Gold and silver have delivered some of their most violent moves in decades, leaving investors questioning whether markets are witnessing a fundamental regime change or simply an overheated trade correcting itself.

In this conversation, Lyn Alden breaks down why both interpretations can be true at the same time. From fiscal dominance and reserve-asset shifts to leverage, momentum, and volatility, Alden explains what has structurally changed, what temporarily overshot, and what matters most going forward for investors navigating a fragile monetary system.

“Markets tend to take longer than you think and then happen all at once.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Lyn Alden explains why recent volatility in gold and silver reflects both a structural monetary shift and a short-term momentum unwind. She argues that precious metals were undervalued relative to sovereign risk, but that rapid gains introduced fragility and elevated correction risk.

This Is a Structural Shift, Not a Meme Trade: Long-term forces such as fiscal dominance, reserve diversification, and sovereign debt stress are increasing demand for neutral assets like gold.

Momentum Drove the Last Leg Higher: Algorithms, leverage, and retail enthusiasm pushed prices beyond what near-term fundamentals could justify.

Volatility Is a Feature, Not a Failure: Sharp pullbacks are historically common during major precious-metals bull markets and do not invalidate the broader trend.

Systemic Risk Remains Contained: While stress is building in paper gold markets and sovereign debt, Alden does not see an imminent dollar collapse.

Gold Is Repricing Reality: Precious metals are adjusting to decades of monetary expansion, even if the path forward remains uneven.

