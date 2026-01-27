Gold passing $5,000 and silver above $100 have reignited debate over whether precious metals are in a bubble or entering a new phase altogether. In this interview from the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Andy Schectman argues that today’s move is fundamentally different from past cycles. Rather than speculation, he points to record physical deliveries, collapsing confidence in fiat currencies, and structural changes in global settlement systems that suggest gold and silver are finally discovering their true price.

“If you don’t allow yourself to think outside the box, you’re going to be a victim.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this conversation, Andy Schectman explains why today’s surge in gold and silver is being driven by physical demand rather than speculative excess. He outlines how record deliveries, rising margin pressure, and declining trust in fiat currencies point toward a structural shift in the global monetary system.

Physical Delivery Is Driving Prices: Record gold and silver deliveries on Comex and London markets are overwhelming paper suppression and forcing real price discovery.

This Is Not a Traditional Bubble: Unlike past cycles, retail participation remains low while institutional and sovereign players dominate physical demand.

Margin Pressure Is Changing Market Behavior: Rising margin requirements are forcing leveraged traders out while encouraging delivery-focused buyers to accumulate metal.

Gold Reflects a Breakdown in Trust: The move higher is less about metals rising and more about declining confidence in currencies, institutions, and the dollar system.

A New Monetary System Is Emerging: De-dollarization, gold-linked settlement mechanisms, and sovereign stockpiling suggest gold is regaining a central role in global finance.

