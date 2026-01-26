Energy markets may look calm on the surface, but beneath the price action lies a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape. In this wide-ranging conversation, Doomberg breaks down why Venezuela’s regime change barely moved oil markets, how U.S. energy dominance is quietly reshaping global power, and why recent tensions in Iran and Europe may not be escalating the way headlines suggest.

From oil supply dynamics to great-power negotiations behind the scenes, this discussion challenges conventional narratives and highlights where investors should be paying closer attention.

“Oil markets didn’t blink because Venezuela was already priced as broken.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this wide-ranging discussion, Doomberg explains why oil markets remain calm despite dramatic geopolitical headlines, and why Venezuela’s political shift is far more important for long-term supply than short-term prices. The conversation also explores how energy realities are reshaping global power dynamics, from Guyana and Iran to Europe’s growing vulnerability.

Key Highlights:

Markets See Through the Drama: Oil prices barely reacted to events in Venezuela because global energy markets are well supplied and investors see no immediate disruption to flows.

Venezuela’s Supply Is a Long-Term Risk to Prices: Reopening capped wells and reducing export friction could unleash significant production over time, adding sustained downward pressure on oil prices.

Supermajors Shape Outcomes: History shows that leaders who obstruct major energy interests rarely prevail, especially when Exxon, Chevron, and Chinese partners are aligned.

Energy Security Is Geopolitical Power: Countries that cannot fuel or defend themselves lose strategic leverage, a reality Europe is now being forced to confront.

Trump’s Strategy Is Shock Then Concession: Loud, disruptive demands often mask more modest objectives, allowing negotiations to reset global priorities quickly.

