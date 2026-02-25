U.S. markets continue to trade near highs, but the economic data underneath tells a very different story. In this conversation, Edward Dowd breaks down why jobs numbers, GDP growth, and credit markets are increasingly unreliable indicators of real economic health. From massive payroll revisions and a slowing consumer to cracks in private credit and the AI investment cycle, Dowd explains why recession risk is quietly re-entering the picture, even as markets remain complacent.

“The middle class has been in a recession for years.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Edward Dowd explains why deteriorating economic data, credit stress, and late-cycle behavior point to rising recession risk despite resilient equity prices. He argues that flawed employment data and an overextended AI-led credit cycle are masking deeper structural weakness.

Jobs and GDP Data Are Breaking Down: Massive revisions to payroll numbers and slowing GDP growth suggest official statistics no longer reflect economic reality.

Private Credit Is the Hidden Risk: Years of loan growth flowed into opaque private credit and private equity, creating vulnerability as liquidity tightens.

The AI Boom Shows Bubble Characteristics: Heavy infrastructure spending without cash flows mirrors past tech bubbles and is beginning to crack.

Credit Cycles Turn Faster Than Expected: Once liquidity reverses, feedback loops accelerate, leading to rapid repricing rather than gradual declines.

Bonds Signal Risk Before Stocks: Dowd favors long-dated Treasuries as growth and inflation expectations roll over, with equities likely to follow.

