As 2026 begins, the world feels increasingly unstable, and according to Neil Howe, that is not an accident. In this conversation, the co-author of The Fourth Turning and The Fourth Turning Is Here explains why the United States and much of the developed world are firmly in the winter phase of a long historical cycle.

Howe connects rising geopolitical conflict, generational disillusionment, and the erosion of rule of law to patterns seen in previous Fourth Turnings, including the Great Depression and World War II era. He argues that while the coming years may be turbulent and disruptive, history suggests they also lay the groundwork for renewal, stronger institutions, and a rebuilt sense of community once the crisis phase resolves.

“Most Americans believe the years before World War II are relevant again.”

Hear the full conversation with Neil Howe- click here!

Prefer reading the highlights? Scroll to the bottom for a breakdown of key insights.

Want to catch all the latest videos from Soar Financially on YouTube?

Subscribe to Soar Financially!

Want to stay updated on X?

Follow Kai on X!

Interview Summary & Highlights

Neil Howe argues that the United States has entered the crisis phase of the Fourth Turning, marked by geopolitical tension, internal division, and collapsing trust in institutions. He believes generational pressures, economic inequality, and global instability are converging toward a decisive reset. While the period ahead may be difficult, Howe maintains that history shows renewal follows once the crisis is resolved.

Key Highlights:

The Fourth Turning Is in Its Winter Phase:

Howe explains that current social and geopolitical stress fits the historical pattern of past crisis eras, including the 1930s and 1940s.

Rising Risk of Global Conflict:

Polling and global risk assessments show Americans increasingly expect major geopolitical confrontation within the next decade.

Erosion of Rule of Law:

Both domestically and internationally, declining respect for institutions and agreements is accelerating instability.

Generational Disillusionment:

Younger generations face declining affordability, limited upward mobility, and fading trust in democracy, increasing the appeal of radical change.

Crisis Precedes Renewal:

Howe emphasizes that periods of conflict historically rebuild social cohesion, stronger institutions, and a renewed sense of national purpose.

Follow Kai Hoffmann on X

Subscribe to Soar Financially on YouTube