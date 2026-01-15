The U.S. housing market is no longer hot, but it is far from healthy. In this in-depth conversation, housing and real estate analyst Melody Wright breaks down why home sales are at their lowest levels in decades, why inventory is far larger than headline listings suggest, and why government intervention may ultimately worsen affordability rather than fix it.

From mortgage rejection rates and delinquent student loans to shadow inventory, investor exits, and looming foreclosures, Wright argues that the housing market is stuck in an artificial freeze. While lower rates may increase transactions, she believes true price discovery has yet to occur, setting the stage for further declines into 2026.

“We do not have a housing shortage. We have a pricing problem.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

Melody Wright explains why the U.S. housing market is stalled by affordability constraints, tight credit, and unrealistic seller expectations. She warns that rising mortgage rejections, growing shadow inventory, and delayed foreclosures point to continued downward pressure on prices. Wright believes meaningful price discovery is still ahead, likely extending into 2026.

Key Highlights:

Housing Market Is Frozen:

Transaction volumes are near multi-decade lows as sellers resist cutting prices and buyers face high borrowing costs and limited credit availability.

Affordability Crisis Persists:

Even with modest rate declines, high prices, strict underwriting, and elevated debt burdens keep homeownership out of reach for younger buyers.

Shadow Inventory Is Building:

Delistings, vacant homes, probate properties, and investor-owned units are quietly accumulating outside official listings.

Mortgage Credit Is Tightening:

Record-high rejection rates, rising student loan delinquencies, and stricter FHA rules are reducing the pool of qualified buyers.

Foreclosures Ahead in 2026:

Policy changes and delayed workouts mean a growing number of distressed loans will begin flowing into foreclosure over the next year, adding supply and pressuring prices.

