The conflict involving Iran is often discussed through the lens of Middle Eastern geopolitics, but its consequences may be felt just as strongly across Asia. In this conversation, Louis-Vincent Gave examines how rising energy prices and potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could ripple through global supply chains, particularly for economies heavily dependent on imported oil and gas.

From China’s evolving energy strategy to the vulnerability of Asian importers and the risk of broader supply chain disruptions, the discussion highlights how the crisis could reshape global economic dynamics.

“Wars destroy capital before they create opportunities.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

In this discussion, Louis-Vincent Gave explains how the Iran conflict could reshape global energy markets and place significant pressure on Asian economies that depend heavily on imported oil and gas. He argues that while China may be relatively better positioned than many of its neighbors, the broader region remains highly vulnerable to supply disruptions and rising energy costs.

Asia Faces the Biggest Energy Exposure: Many Asian economies rely heavily on Middle Eastern oil and natural gas imports, making them particularly vulnerable to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

China Is Less Oil-Dependent Than Many Assume: With a lower share of oil in its energy mix and stronger electrification, China may be better positioned than several Western economies.

Supply Chains Could Be the Real Shock: Disruptions to shipping routes, natural gas, and critical inputs like helium and fertilizers could ripple through global manufacturing.

Energy Policy Is the Real Economic Lever: Governments that secure reliable and affordable energy supplies will have a major advantage in sustaining growth.

Energy and Commodity Producers Could Benefit: Coal exporters and resource producers may see increased demand if Asian economies scramble to replace disrupted energy supplies.

