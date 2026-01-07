Soar Financially

Soar Financially

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 8

Brilliant piece on the supercycle dynamics here. Tiggre's point about copper and nickel moving alongside monetary metals really separates this from garden variety safe haven flows. I've noticed this firsthand when repositioning commodity allocations last quarter, the correlation breakdown between metals was way tighter than in '20-21 which suggests someting structural. The underinvestment thesis combined with energy transition demand creates a pretty compelling floor even if we get shortterm volatility spikes.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Soar Financially · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture