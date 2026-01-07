Silver trading above $80 an ounce and copper breaking through $6 per pound have reignited debate about whether this is a blow-off top or something more structural. In this conversation, veteran resource investor Lobo Tiggre lays out why he believes the move underway is not just about monetary metals or geopolitical fear, but the early stages of a broad commodity supercycle.

Tiggre explains why the strength across industrial and precious metals matters, how inflationary government policies are feeding demand for real assets, and why investors should balance optimism with discipline as volatility rises. While bullish on the long-term setup, he cautions that narratives can overshoot fundamentals and stresses the importance of having a clear strategy for both buying and selling in fast-moving markets.

“This isn’t just gold and silver. When copper and nickel move too, something bigger is happening.”

Interview Summary & Highlights

Lobo Tiggre argues that the simultaneous strength in precious and industrial metals points to the early stages of a commodity supercycle rather than a narrow speculative blow-off. He believes inflationary policy, underinvestment in supply, and rising demand from technology and energy transitions are creating durable tailwinds. While constructive on metals and mining stocks, Tiggre stresses disciplined position sizing and profit-taking as volatility accelerates.

Key Highlights:

Broad-Based Metals Strength:

The rally extends beyond gold and silver into copper, nickel, and aluminum, suggesting a systemic commodities move rather than a safe-haven trade.

Supercycle Dynamics:

Tiggre views the current environment as consistent with multi-year commodity cycles, which tend to be driven by underinvestment, inflation, and real asset scarcity.

Inflation Is the Common Thread:

Government spending, rearmament, energy transitions, and global monetary expansion are all inflationary forces that support real assets.

Volatility Cuts Both Ways:

Large daily moves in silver reflect strong demand but also rising risk, making timing and position management increasingly important.

Mining Stocks at an Inflection Point:

With metals at record prices, miners are positioned to deliver strong earnings, potentially drawing broader investor attention to the sector.

Discipline Over Dogma:

Tiggre emphasizes having a selling strategy, taking partial profits, and avoiding emotional decision-making even in powerful bull markets.

