Soar Financially
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
This Is Not a Metals Bubble. It’s a Currency Crisis.
Gold at $5,000 is not euphoria. Matthew Piepenburg explains why it signals a deeper breakdown in currencies, debt, and sovereign bonds.
5 hrs ago
•
Soar Financially
Volatility Is Rising as Old Market Trends Break Down
Markets are flashing late-cycle signals. Adam Taggart explains why volatility is rising, capital is rotating, and precious metals may be entering a…
Feb 3
•
Soar Financially
1
1
1
The Warning Signs Behind Surging Gold and Silver
Gold and silver are moving together, a historic warning signal. Robert Kiyosaki explains why this often precedes currency collapse and social stress.
Feb 2
•
Soar Financially
1
January 2026
How Global Conflict Is Reshaping Money and Markets
As debt grows and conflict escalates, trust in fiat is fading. Col. Douglas MacGregor explains gold’s return as a strategic asset.
Jan 28
•
Soar Financially
1
Why Gold and Silver Are Finally Finding Real Price Discovery
Is this a bubble or a monetary reset? Andy Schectman explains why gold and silver are rising as trust in the dollar system continues to erode.
Jan 27
•
Soar Financially
4
Why Oil Markets Ignored Venezuela’s Shock
Oil prices stayed calm as Venezuela changed overnight. Doomberg explains why markets weren’t surprised, how energy reshapes geopolitics, and where the…
Jan 26
•
Soar Financially
1
The Global Bond Market Is Starting to Crack
GDP looks strong and markets are green, but Michael Pento explains why rising yields, debt refinancing risk, and global bond stress point to a far more…
Jan 22
•
Soar Financially
2
1
Inside the Silver Market Dislocations Few Are Talking About
Silver prices are surging, but the real story is in refining bottlenecks, minting delays, and global dislocations. Stefan Gleason explains what is…
Jan 21
•
Soar Financially
2
1
Markets Look Calm, but Capital Is Quietly Moving
Stocks look steady, but bonds, commodities, and global value tell a different story. Lawrence McDonald explains what markets are really signaling as…
Jan 21
•
Soar Financially
How China Is Building the Next Global Trade Network
Tariffs have faded from headlines, but the U.S.–China rivalry is quietly reshaping trade, energy, and global growth. Warwick Powell explains what comes…
Jan 19
•
Soar Financially
1
Why the Fourth Turning Is Now Impossible to Ignore
Geopolitical conflict, generational anger, and institutional breakdown all point to one thing. Neil Howe explains where we are in the Fourth Turning and…
Jan 19
•
Soar Financially
2
Gerald Celente: When All Else Fails, They Take You to War
Markets are calm while geopolitical risk is exploding. Gerald Celente lays out why war, social unrest, and a tech bubble define the trends shaping 2026.
Jan 15
•
Soar Financially
© 2026 Soar Financially
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts