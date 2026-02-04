Soar Financially

January 2026

How Global Conflict Is Reshaping Money and Markets
As debt grows and conflict escalates, trust in fiat is fading. Col. Douglas MacGregor explains gold’s return as a strategic asset.
Why Gold and Silver Are Finally Finding Real Price Discovery
Is this a bubble or a monetary reset? Andy Schectman explains why gold and silver are rising as trust in the dollar system continues to erode.
Why Oil Markets Ignored Venezuela’s Shock
Oil prices stayed calm as Venezuela changed overnight. Doomberg explains why markets weren’t surprised, how energy reshapes geopolitics, and where the…
The Global Bond Market Is Starting to Crack
GDP looks strong and markets are green, but Michael Pento explains why rising yields, debt refinancing risk, and global bond stress point to a far more…
Inside the Silver Market Dislocations Few Are Talking About
Silver prices are surging, but the real story is in refining bottlenecks, minting delays, and global dislocations. Stefan Gleason explains what is…
Markets Look Calm, but Capital Is Quietly Moving
Stocks look steady, but bonds, commodities, and global value tell a different story. Lawrence McDonald explains what markets are really signaling as…
How China Is Building the Next Global Trade Network
Tariffs have faded from headlines, but the U.S.–China rivalry is quietly reshaping trade, energy, and global growth. Warwick Powell explains what comes…
Why the Fourth Turning Is Now Impossible to Ignore
Geopolitical conflict, generational anger, and institutional breakdown all point to one thing. Neil Howe explains where we are in the Fourth Turning and…
Gerald Celente: When All Else Fails, They Take You to War
Markets are calm while geopolitical risk is exploding. Gerald Celente lays out why war, social unrest, and a tech bubble define the trends shaping 2026.
